Tesco wow Giraffe fans with New Vases and ARTIFICIAL Planters

If you have been into your local Tesco recently, or have visited other stores, you would have noticed they are constantly adding more to their home range, especially as Spring is well and truly underway and Summer is on the horizon. With that being said, giraffe fans will no doubt love to hear that they are now able to add these new giraffe shaped vases and artificial planters to their basket or trolley next time they’re in store.

As you can clearly see from the image that’s shown above, both items look absolutely fantastic and are sure to look great when placed on display. One thing we notice the most is the amount of detail, which helps make them stand out even more! Even though they’re aren’t everyone’s first choice, they have sure made a huge impression since being found within the Tesco Extra store in Broadstairs, Thanet, by Money Saver By Dansway.

Since posting it to their 745K followers on Facebook, they have since racked up more than 700 comments with many people tagging their friends and family members.

We’re surely going to see lots of other home items being added to Tesco as the warmer weather approaches, but be sure to keep checking every time you pop into your local store. This is due to other popular themes doing well, such as dinosaurs, strawberries, clementine and even Disney.

If you’re wondering what else is out there, be sure to check out some of the other animal themed items we’ve managed to come across within the last few months. NEXT have recently added a huge Highland Cow range and there has also been Dinosaur and Mermaid Cabin Cases reduced to £22.50 at Tesco when using your Clubcard at the checkout.

These are some examples, although we’ll most definitely keep you inform of any other future products that prove to be hot in the upcoming days/weeks.