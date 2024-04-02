NEXT go Highland Cow Crazy with their Home Range

If you’re someone who can’t get enough of Highland Cow themed homeware, you’ll be in your absolute element as NEXT have gone crazy with their home range. This is proving to be an extremely popular collection since being added to their shelves and fans are running with lots of excitement to their closest store due to there being lots of unique products for them to choose from.

As you can see from the image above, this Highland Cow range includes a 12 piece dinner set, ornaments for certain areas of the home, scented diffuser, throw and more. This is what was found within the Westwood Cross store, Thanet. It’s always worth remembering that each store will have a different amount of stock and, in some cases, have different products on show, although if you’re interested in even more items there’s a huge range to look through whilst online at NEXT.

Since being found in person, by Dansway Gifts and Bargains UK, their post has gain more than 580 comments!

Over the past few weeks there has been other Highland Cow collections spotted in other retailers, such as Dunelm and The Range, both of which have fantastic products so it’s always worth visiting different stores to be able to expand on your growing collection.

With there being so much demand, we expect to see even more items being added to stores across the UK. For now though, you are able to see other animal themed homeware that has proving to be popular in the past, for example Home Bargains added an awesome Dinosaur Bedroom Range and also a really cute looking Cockapoo Plant Stand for those wanting to add more to the garden now the weather’s improving.

