NEXT go Highland Cow Crazy with their Home Range

Product News

If you’re someone who can’t get enough of Highland Cow themed homeware, you’ll be in your absolute element as NEXT have gone crazy with their home range. This is proving to be an extremely popular collection since being added to their shelves and fans are running with lots of excitement to their closest store due to there being lots of unique products for them to choose from.

Highland Cow Range NEXT

As you can see from the image above, this Highland Cow range includes a 12 piece dinner set, ornaments for certain areas of the home, scented diffuser, throw and more. This is what was found within the Westwood Cross store, Thanet. It’s always worth remembering that each store will have a different amount of stock and, in some cases, have different products on show, although if you’re interested in even more items there’s a huge range to look through whilst online at NEXT.

Since being found in person, by Dansway Gifts and Bargains UK, their post has gain more than 580 comments!

Over the past few weeks there has been other Highland Cow collections spotted in other retailers, such as Dunelm and The Range, both of which have fantastic products so it’s always worth visiting different stores to be able to expand on your growing collection.

With there being so much demand, we expect to see even more items being added to stores across the UK. For now though, you are able to see other animal themed homeware that has proving to be popular in the past, for example Home Bargains added an awesome Dinosaur Bedroom Range and also a really cute looking Cockapoo Plant Stand for those wanting to add more to the garden now the weather’s improving.

Be sure to keep checking back, as we’ll constantly update you with the most spoken about and hottest products.

Product News

Highland Cow Range NEXT

NEXT go Highland Cow Crazy with their Home Range

£6 Wow Range ASDA George

ASDA George release New £6 Wow Price on Kids Clothing

Stitch LEGO Set B&M

B&M add New Disney Stitch LEGO Set to their shelves

New Pokemon Storage Basket

Primark Stock New Pokemon Storage Baskets

Cabin Cases Matalan

Matalan Flash Offer on £10 IT Cabin Cases

Peppa Pig Cereal Farm Foods

Farm Foods Now Selling Peppa Pig Cereal

Reviews You Might Like

OIVO Nintendo Switch OLED Hard Shell Protective Case, Hands-on Review

Hands-On: Anker 737 Power Bank PowerCore 24K Review

Kids Cocomelon Hopscotch with Sprinkler Review

Hands-on: Furreal Friends Snackin Sam The Bronto Dinosaur Review

Shark Compact HEPA Air Purifier Review for HP100UK Model

Little Tikes Play n Scoot Pirate Ship Review, Interactive Toy & Ride-on

© 2004 - 2024 Product-Reviews.neT

PRIVACY About Contact