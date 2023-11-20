The Best Matching Christmas Family Pyjamas & Jumpers at Matalan for 2023

If you’re looking for the best matching Christmas family pyjamas and jumpers for 2023, you will want to see the new collection. We took the photos below in our local Matalan store and they include matching family Disney Christmas pyjamas, Snuggle hoodies with Gingerbread prints on, festive jumpers to Team Santa hoodies and more.

If you need to match everyone this year, from baby to older kids, men and ladies, then you will find something for everyone within the Christmas range in-store and available online at Matalan*.





Matching Family Disney Christmas Crew Pyjamas at Matalan Matching Christmas Snuggle Hoodies at Matalan Matching Family Christmas Jumpers at Matalan Blue Disney Matching Family Christmas Crew PJs Team Santa Family Matching Hoodies at Matalan Matching Checked Family Mini Me Pyjamas at Matalan Matching Kids and Adults Holly Festive Cardigan and Jumper at Matalan Matching Christmas Ho Ho Santa Jumper at Matalan Matching Christmas Gingerbread Dresses Cosy Christmas Mini Me Kids and Grown Ups at Matalan Candy Cane Dresses Matching Kids and Adults Santa Pyjamas Mini Me spotted at Matalan

Matalan are known for a huge festive collection that includes amazing decorations for your home, as well as kitchen festive products like hand towels, plates, glasses, and much more. There’s also some amazing Christmas gifts in-store and online, but it’s the clothing range we like most.

As you can see in the photos above, whether you are after festive jumpers, pyjamas, cardigans, dresses, oversized hoodies, or even a Team Santa Hoodie, the retailer has you covered. Collections vary year-to-year, but this collection has been our favourite yet.

Matalan’s new Christmas range for 2023 will be found both in-store and online, which you’ll find in fully on their dedicated Christmas product page* once live. Each year, we always look forward to seeing the festive additions. Previously, Matalan has offered stunning wreaths, giant Merry Christmas baubles, cosy bedding, festive tableware ranges, a huge Gingerbread collection for both home and clothing, festive cushions to snuggle into, lots of different Christmas tree baubles and a good festive pet range.