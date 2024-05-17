Super cute Disney Stitch Zip-Up Towel Dress Now Available at Primark

Whether you’re preparing to spent time around the pool on your abroad holiday or simply getting ready to enjoy time down at the beach during the summer months, those with a little one will certainly not want to miss this Disney Stitch Zip-Up Towel Dress, which is now available at Primark. Features a really cute design that’ll keep their baby/toddler warm and dry after splashing around.

It sure does stand out for all of the right reasons thanks to the details featured on both of the front and rear of the item of clothing as well as the face of Stitch proudly on the hood, it even comes with 3D ears for even more of an adorable look when your little ones wearing it.

Primark are starting to have a lovely range of Stitch baby clothing in store with many other outfits to choose from, although this has recently been added to the selves, ranges from 0-36 Months and is priced at £9.

As most of you are aware by now, this is just one of many Summer items that can be found within Primark stores across the entire country. There’s beach towels with all different kinds of patterns and designs, swimwear for babies, toddlers, older kids and adults, plus not forgetting sunglasses and other accessories.

Stitch has become one of the biggest and most talk about Disney characters for a few years now and with that being said, there’s been other popular products that have been featured so far in 2024, which you’re able to checkout. At the beginning of the year Primark added New Stitch Storage Boxes for those to store their small bits and bobs in around their home and then shortly after a few months later, B&M released, at the time, the new Disney Stitch LEGO Set to the delight of older fans.

Make sure to keep checking back, as we’ll be keeping you updated with all the latest and newest products that are being adding to the shelves of many retailers around the UK.