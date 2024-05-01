Primark surprise Paw Patrol fans with New Range in store

Primark have been impressive when it comes to adding new products and collections to their shelves so far this year and with that being said, they have gone and added a lovely Paw Patrol range. Perfect for those with a little fan, as it includes lots for them to enjoy adding to their collection. It’s one of many new things that have made there way in store. over the past week or so.

We expect this will be available across many stores within the UK, it’s been found within the Westwood Cross store by Dansway Gifts and Bargains UK giving their audience on Facebook the heads up.

As you can see, there’s some brilliant products included ranging from Napkins to Storage Boxes, Pop-Up Storage Bin, Lunch Box, Storage Cubes, Cutlery Set and even Stackable Shoe Boxes to ensure footwear is kept neat and tidy when they aren’t being used.

Remember, although these certain items have recently been added there are still lots of other Paw Patrol products to look out for when in Primark, especially when in their clothing section.

With the year progressing we are excited to see what character themed items will land next, but don’t forget other retailers are also providing other collections! For instance, we have just seen ALDI launch a completely new Bluey Range as part of their weekly in store SpecialBuys and also the recently new Stitch LEGO Set has been spotted in B&M within the past few months.

Make sure to keep checking back, as whenever there’s something in demand, whether that’s an individual product or a specific range, we’ll be sure to be one of the first to let you know.