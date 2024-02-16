Home Bargains Add Cockapoo Plant Stand to their Outdoor Range

Product News

Now the New Year is well and truly in full swing and spring is on the horizon, many are starting to look forward to spending more time outside and enjoying the warm weather to come. With that said, Home Bargains have started putting out a massive range for those to add to their outdoor range, including this Cockapoo Plant Stand, which is only £12.99.

Cockapoo Plant Stand

Since being found in the Home Bargains in Margate, Thanet, it’s been loved by hundreds of pet lovers. Wonderful way to add character to their outdoor living space when proudly displaying bright and colourful flowers. As the weeks progress we expect to see lots more outdoor ornaments, toys and furniture being added in-store, so it’s definitely worth popping in your local store every now and again.

Cockapoo home items are beginning to be really popular at the moment with many other retailers also adding products to their shelves. One of the most common places is Dunelm. They have a wide range from slippers, cosy socks, loungewear, ornaments and much more.

Other items have also made their way to Home Bargains over the past few weeks, including the New Dinosaur Kids Bedroom Range and also the Stitch Travel Mugs, which are perfect for those who love to have a warm drink whilst on the move.

