Home Bargains add New Stitch Travel Mugs

Disney products are continually being added to Home Bargains over the recent months and one of the newest items to their shelves are these Stitch Travel Mugs, which feature a slogan that reads “Too Much Caffeine”. Perfect for those to take on the go with them, especially if they’ve got to be somewhere and have to tackle the cold weather.

These were found in the Thanet store and posted on social media with 100’s of users commenting on how they need add them to their Disney collection. It’s worth checking your local store to see if they’re available for you too, but of course stock will depend due to these being in such high demand.

Also, since starting another year Home Bargains have bought back their annual Valentine’s and Easter collections, which see plenty of decorations and gift ideas for those to either add to their home or surprise someone with.

Plus, within the last month we’ve also seen other retailers adding more character products to their stores, one of the biggest being Primark. They’ve launched Kids Character Swim Shorts ahead of the warmer months or for those heading away and also Stitch Storage Baskets to ensure Disney fans keep their living space clean and tidy.