Primark launches New Stitch Storage Baskets

Those of you who love the forever growing Primark Disney range will love hearing about the new storage basket that’s now available in-store. Perfect opportunity for fans to add more to theirs or their kids Stitch collection. Lovely way to create more space or to ensure everything you need is organised and in one place. It’s been added to Primark shelves this week across the UK and looks great in person.

The Stitch range has always proved to be popular since Primark have introduced Disney homeware, clothing, soft toys and accessories. This is one of many items that have been added since the start of 2024 and we expect to see more as we move through the year, which is exciting to see what’s next!

Features a cute design that’s sure to be loved by all ages and would look great on display anywhere around your home, especially in the likes of a bedroom/playroom for those with children or in the bathroom to keep essentials together. We’ve seen so many positive things with many Facebook social channels having 100’s of comments.

Other ranges and products have also made their way to Primark recently including the popular Barbie Loungewear Range, which is brilliant for older fans that are crazy about the movie or are wanting to find items that are trending such as the Stainless Steel Thermal Mugs, which come in a various of colours and are only £8.