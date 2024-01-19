Primark launches New Stitch Storage Baskets

Primark New In for January, 2024Product News

Those of you who love the forever growing Primark Disney range will love hearing about the new storage basket that’s now available in-store. Perfect opportunity for fans to add more to theirs or their kids Stitch collection. Lovely way to create more space or to ensure everything you need is organised and in one place. It’s been added to Primark shelves this week across the UK and looks great in person.

Stitch Storage Basket

The Stitch range has always proved to be popular since Primark have introduced Disney homeware, clothing, soft toys and accessories. This is one of many items that have been added since the start of 2024 and we expect to see more as we move through the year, which is exciting to see what’s next!

Features a cute design that’s sure to be loved by all ages and would look great on display anywhere around your home, especially in the likes of a bedroom/playroom for those with children or in the bathroom to keep essentials together. We’ve seen so many positive things with many Facebook social channels having 100’s of comments.

Other ranges and products have also made their way to Primark recently including the popular Barbie Loungewear Range, which is brilliant for older fans that are crazy about the movie or are wanting to find items that are trending such as the Stainless Steel Thermal Mugs, which come in a various of colours and are only £8.

Product News

Cadbury Chocolate Orange Mini Eggs at Tesco

Tesco launch new Cadbury Chocolate Orange Mini Eggs

M&S Flossy The Highland Cow Chocolate Egg

M&S New Flossy The Highland Cow Chocolate Egg

Ladies Barbie Loungewear Primark

New Barbie Loungewear and Ladies Nightwear at Primark

New Stainless Steel Thermal Mugs Primark

New Stainless Steel Thermal Mugs at Primark – Coffee Travel Tumbler

Wednesday Addams Dolls Home Bargains

Home Bargains launch range of Wednesday Addams plush dolls

New Disney Stitch Wrapping Paper at Primark

Primark launches New Disney Stitch Wrapping Paper for Christmas

Reviews You Might Like

OIVO Nintendo Switch OLED Hard Shell Protective Case, Hands-on Review

Hands-On: Anker 737 Power Bank PowerCore 24K Review

Kids Cocomelon Hopscotch with Sprinkler Review

Hands-on: Furreal Friends Snackin Sam The Bronto Dinosaur Review

Shark Compact HEPA Air Purifier Review for HP100UK Model

Little Tikes Play n Scoot Pirate Ship Review, Interactive Toy & Ride-on

© 2004 - 2024 Product-Reviews.neT

PRIVACY About Contact