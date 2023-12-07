New Stainless Steel Thermal Mugs at Primark – Coffee Travel Tumbler

Primark New In for December, 2023Product News

Primark have launched a new range of Stainless Steel Thermal Mugs, which were spotted in-store this week, and have received very positive reviews from customers and within engagement on social media. You can use them for various drinks and especially for keeping your coffee hot during the colder months.

New Stainless Steel Thermal Mugs Primark

You can see the Stainless Steel Thermal Mugs in the photo above taken at Primark in Thanet, Kent on Tuesday. It’s the perfect coffee travel tumbler and people have already picked up on this, especially on Facebook, with one person saying “I have one and it’s the best thing I’ve bought”, another added “yes please! For my morning coffee”.

The new range of thermal mugs are ideal for keeping your drinks hot or cold, so you can use them for a coffee boost in the morning, a refreshing sip in the afternoon, or even for that lovely tea in the evening. The travel mugs come in various colours that include Mocha, Light Grey and Aqua. They have a simple and stylish design, with a large carry handle and curved straw for convenience, also the lid helps prevent spills. The mugs are durable and made with insulated stainless steel, so you can keep drinks to your desired temperature for much longer.

Available in Primark stores across the UK in one size and priced at £8. You’ll find them either in the home section, or featured around the store while stock lasts.

Product News

Wednesday Addams Dolls Home Bargains

Home Bargains launch range of Wednesday Addams plush dolls

New Disney Stitch Wrapping Paper at Primark

Primark launches New Disney Stitch Wrapping Paper for Christmas

Disney Stitch Giant Soft Toy

Disney Drop Giant Stitch Soft Toys for Black Friday

Harry Potter Oversized Hoodies

Dunelm Reveal New Harry Potter Cosy Matching Hoodies

Culprits Disney Plus Star

Culprits New Series an Alternative to Heist Films on Disney Plus

Harry Potter Cauldron Pet Bowls

Tesco launch Harry Potter Cauldron and Disney Pet Bowls

Reviews You Might Like

OIVO Nintendo Switch OLED Hard Shell Protective Case, Hands-on Review

Hands-On: Anker 737 Power Bank PowerCore 24K Review

Kids Cocomelon Hopscotch with Sprinkler Review

Hands-on: Furreal Friends Snackin Sam The Bronto Dinosaur Review

Shark Compact HEPA Air Purifier Review for HP100UK Model

Little Tikes Play n Scoot Pirate Ship Review, Interactive Toy & Ride-on

© 2004 - 2023 Product-Reviews.neT

PRIVACY About Contact