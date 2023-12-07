New Stainless Steel Thermal Mugs at Primark – Coffee Travel Tumbler

Primark have launched a new range of Stainless Steel Thermal Mugs, which were spotted in-store this week, and have received very positive reviews from customers and within engagement on social media. You can use them for various drinks and especially for keeping your coffee hot during the colder months.

You can see the Stainless Steel Thermal Mugs in the photo above taken at Primark in Thanet, Kent on Tuesday. It’s the perfect coffee travel tumbler and people have already picked up on this, especially on Facebook, with one person saying “I have one and it’s the best thing I’ve bought”, another added “yes please! For my morning coffee”.

The new range of thermal mugs are ideal for keeping your drinks hot or cold, so you can use them for a coffee boost in the morning, a refreshing sip in the afternoon, or even for that lovely tea in the evening. The travel mugs come in various colours that include Mocha, Light Grey and Aqua. They have a simple and stylish design, with a large carry handle and curved straw for convenience, also the lid helps prevent spills. The mugs are durable and made with insulated stainless steel, so you can keep drinks to your desired temperature for much longer.

Available in Primark stores across the UK in one size and priced at £8. You’ll find them either in the home section, or featured around the store while stock lasts.