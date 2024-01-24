Primark add Boys Character Swim Shorts for 2024

Whether you’re preparing to head away on holiday, or are starting to think about the warm weather this year’s going to bring, Primark are starting to add swimwear to their 2024 summer range. These Boys Character Swimming Shorts were spotted in-store within the last week.

Spotted within the Westwood Cross Primark, Thanet, but can also be found in many stores across the UK. Includes prints such as Disney, Paw Patrol, Pokemon, Spider-Man, Sonic and Super Mario with prices ranging from £5 to £7 and sizes from 1.5 to 8 Years. With it being the start of the year we can expect to see lots of other swimwear added as we get closer to summer.

While these fun designs are for those will a little one to wear, there’s also swimwear for ladies and men, even with Disney prints for the older fans heading away this year, so all the family can get their character fix.

Primark have been doing well once again when it comes to launching new character themed clothing, as you may have seen within our recent news posts. Like the Shrek onesie that went viral on social media, new Stitch storage baskets and lots more the retailer has been releasing, which of course we’ll keep you updated on.