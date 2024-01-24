Primark add Boys Character Swim Shorts for 2024

Primark New In for January, 2024Product News

Whether you’re preparing to head away on holiday, or are starting to think about the warm weather this year’s going to bring, Primark are starting to add swimwear to their 2024 summer range. These Boys Character Swimming Shorts were spotted in-store within the last week.

Primark Boys Swim Shorts

Spotted within the Westwood Cross Primark, Thanet, but can also be found in many stores across the UK. Includes prints such as Disney, Paw Patrol, Pokemon, Spider-Man, Sonic and Super Mario with prices ranging from £5 to £7 and sizes from 1.5 to 8 Years. With it being the start of the year we can expect to see lots of other swimwear added as we get closer to summer.

While these fun designs are for those will a little one to wear, there’s also swimwear for ladies and men, even with Disney prints for the older fans heading away this year, so all the family can get their character fix.

Primark have been doing well once again when it comes to launching new character themed clothing, as you may have seen within our recent news posts. Like the Shrek onesie that went viral on social media, new Stitch storage baskets and lots more the retailer has been releasing, which of course we’ll keep you updated on.

Product News

Primark Boys Swim Shorts

Primark add Boys Character Swim Shorts for 2024

Adults Shrek Onesie Primark

Primark Introduce Adults Shrek Onesie

Stitch Storage Basket

Primark launches New Stitch Storage Baskets

Cadbury Chocolate Orange Mini Eggs at Tesco

Tesco launch new Cadbury Chocolate Orange Mini Eggs

M&S Flossy The Highland Cow Chocolate Egg

M&S New Flossy The Highland Cow Chocolate Egg

Ladies Barbie Loungewear Primark

New Barbie Loungewear and Ladies Nightwear at Primark

Reviews You Might Like

OIVO Nintendo Switch OLED Hard Shell Protective Case, Hands-on Review

Hands-On: Anker 737 Power Bank PowerCore 24K Review

Kids Cocomelon Hopscotch with Sprinkler Review

Hands-on: Furreal Friends Snackin Sam The Bronto Dinosaur Review

Shark Compact HEPA Air Purifier Review for HP100UK Model

Little Tikes Play n Scoot Pirate Ship Review, Interactive Toy & Ride-on

© 2004 - 2024 Product-Reviews.neT

PRIVACY About Contact