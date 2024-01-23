Primark Introduce Adults Shrek Onesie

The moment has finally come for adults who simply can’t get enough of Shrek, Primark have introduced an Adults Onesie! This has to be one of the coolest ways for older fans to put on, lounge around their home and watch the series of movies that many of us have grown up with. It’s proved to be one of the hottest and most talked about product so far in 2024.

Since being added and put out on display within the last week, it’s caused lots of fans to want to head to their nearest Primark to see if it’s available for them too, this was spotted and posted by Dansway Gifts and Bargains UK in the Westwood Cross store, Thanet. Stock will depend on location, but it’s definitely worth checking as many stores are likely to have it across the UK.

Unique, yet really cool way to be able to stay warm and cosy throughout the cold weather. For those of you who are interested and are wanting to either add it to your loungewear collection or are thinking of a gift idea, it comes in several sizes and starts from £24.