Tesco Reduced Dinosaur & Mermaid IT Luggage to £22.50 with Clubcard Price

It has come to the time of the year again where we are seeing a huge uplift in luggage for those who have planned, or are planning, their holiday for 2024 and are needing new ways of transporting their belongings. This means new ranges are available as well as offers. With that being said, these Dinosaur and Mermaid IT Luggage Cabin Cases are reduced at Tesco with 50% off thanks to Clubcard Price, meaning they’re now only £22.50 when scanning them at the checkout.

As you can see, they each feature exciting designs with 3D prints and are full of colour to add even more excitement to your little ones holiday. On top of that, they’re also lightweight and easy to wheel around, which is everything when having to spend so long getting from one place to another.

For those of you wondering, they were spotted within the Tesco Extra store in Broadstairs, Thanet, although it’s always worth checking your local store to see if they’re also available for you as well. Really good price not to be missed and, since being found and shared by Money Saver By Dansway, are now a priority on many peoples lists next time they head out to do their shopping.

When it comes to luggage, these aren’t the only cases we’ve seen proving to be popular in 2024, other retailers have showcased other designs, for instance Matalan now have Leopard Print as an option as well as Primark constantly impressing Disney fans and giving them the chance to choose from Stitch, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and Spider-Man themes.

These are some examples of what to expect when heading out to look, there’s just so many options to decide from!

We’ll be sure to update you with any future offers on luggage or popular ranges that have made their way to certain stores. It’s always worth keeping an eye out for deals and other travel essentials, in the past we have seen £10 Cabin Case at Matalan during a Flash Offer and also Home Bargains providing Stitch Travel Mugs for those who love to enjoy a drink whilst on the go.