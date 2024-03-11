Matalan Flash Offer on £10 IT Cabin Cases

Over the past few months, Matalan have been launching specific flash offers in-store, however today may have been their best yet and shoppers have gone absolutely crazy about the savings to be made. They’ve reduced all IT Cabin Cases, for a limited time only, to just £10, which as you can imagine is a huge saving.

As you can see from the image above, this is what was included when the Westwood Cross store first opened at 9am this morning. Stock began to fly off of the shelves due to the word getting out, it was helped by being posted by Money Saver By Dansway, they had let their followers know within minutes of the store opening and has since had more than 900 comments.

This was no doubt one of the best promotions we have seen so far in 2024, leaving many people happy about their bargain as they prepare for their summer get away.

Although there was a short turn around with such little time, be sure to keep checking Matalan as they are known for their up to 50% off sales and even up to 70% off clearance sale throughout the year.

Over the past week or so there has been popular products in other stores with Farm Foods selling Peppa Pig Cereal, brilliant way to encourage your child to eat their breakfasts, and also New Spidey & Friends Plate, Bowl and Tumbler range being added to Tesco, each item is only £1.