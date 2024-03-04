Tesco Introduce Spidey & Friends £1 Plates, Bowls and Tumblers

Product News

Spidey & His Amazing Friends has to be one of the most loved TV series within the past few years for those with a young child. If you haven’t noticed yet, whenever there’s Spidey themed homeware, clothing or toys they always prove to be in demand and that’s why this new £1 Plates, Bowls and Tumblers range is proving to be popular since being introduced to Tesco.

Spidey & Friends £1 Range

Each item includes a fun design that’s sure to bring excitement when it comes to mealtimes. In the past we have seen other characters in the same style, but when spotted in the Tesco Extra store in Thanet, there was also Peter Rabbit, Peppa Pig and Disney Princess, they were all new in too.

Due to only being £1 per product it’s great value and that’s why over 500 comments have been made on the post that Money Saver By Dansway provided their followers with when spotted them in person.

Tesco are also know for their homeware, as we’ve seen Stitch, Bambi, Alice in Wonderland and other Disney themes, plus Giraffe and Dinosaurs for those who love animals.

Since starting a new year, Tesco have been added yet even more to their stores including the Cadbury Chocolate Orange Mini Eggs, which many are going crazy for to enjoy having over Easter and recently a Peter Rabbit Baby Rain Mac has made it’s way to the F&F section of the store for those with a little one.

Product News

Disney Encanto Dolls

Home Bargains Selling Disney Encanto Dolls for Only £2.99

New Bluey Pinefore Dress ASDA

ASDA expand their Bluey clothing range with New Pinafore Dress Outfit

Peter Rabbit Baby Rain Mac

Tesco Add Peter Rabbit Baby Rain Mac to their F&F Range

ALDI Mini Ice Cream Tubs

ALDI Launch New Mini Ice Cream Tubs for Summer

Tesco Large Easter Eggs

Tesco Reintroduce £2 Large Easter Eggs for 2024

Pop Up Sensory Tent

B&M Add Pop Up Sensory Tent

Reviews You Might Like

OIVO Nintendo Switch OLED Hard Shell Protective Case, Hands-on Review

Hands-On: Anker 737 Power Bank PowerCore 24K Review

Kids Cocomelon Hopscotch with Sprinkler Review

Hands-on: Furreal Friends Snackin Sam The Bronto Dinosaur Review

Shark Compact HEPA Air Purifier Review for HP100UK Model

Little Tikes Play n Scoot Pirate Ship Review, Interactive Toy & Ride-on

© 2004 - 2024 Product-Reviews.neT

PRIVACY About Contact