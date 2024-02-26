Tesco Add Peter Rabbit Baby Rain Mac to their F&F Range

Over the years the F&F Clothing section in Tesco has become a really popular choice for those to shop when needing new clothing for either themselves or their children. One of the newest additions to the selves is this Peter Rabbit Baby Rain Mac, which is an extremely cute way to keep your little one dry from unexpected downpours during the slightly warmer months due to it’s lightweight design.

As you can see from the image above, it features a lovely design that’ll make your baby/toddler smile when wearing. Comes with bunny ears on the hood, Peter Rabbit on one of the arms and also a ‘Don’t get into mischief’ slogan.

Since being found in-store by Money Saver By Dansway within the last few hours, it has gone crazy with parents as they’re wanting to see if it’s also available for them as well. Perfect addition to their Spring collection and is proving to be one of the most loved clothing items so far in 2024.

With the weather changing we expect to see other new items being added to the F&F Clothing as the weeks progress, so make sure to keep checking your local store every now and again. For now though, you’re able to see other new posts on hot clothing products with Team Bride Jumpers added to Primark, perfect for those preparing for their biggest day, and Nana slogan Baby Tops from Morrisons, which are ideal for Mother’s Day in a few weeks.