Primark Now Selling Team Bride Jumpers

In the past few years Primark have launched a brilliant Bride and Team Bride range for those preparing to tie the knot and this year is no different, as they’re now selling these Team Bride Jumpers. They’re a fantatsic way to all be matching throughout the celebations leading up to the big day.

Whether you’re getting married yourself, or know someone who is, the jumper comes in a varity of sizes and is £11. Since being found in-store within the last few days, many are looking forward to heading to their local Primark to see if it’s available for them too, this was spotted in the Westwood Cross store.

Typically the most popular time for weddings is once the weather improves and becomes warmer, so we expect to see a lot more of the range being add during the upcoming weeks and months. In the past we have seen Pyjama Sets, Robes, Slippers and accessories, such as Paddle Brushes, Glasses, Badges and even Flip Flops.

Depending on when the special day is, it’s always best to keep popping into store to make sure you don’t miss out.

