Primark Now Selling Team Bride Jumpers

Product News

In the past few years Primark have launched a brilliant Bride and Team Bride range for those preparing to tie the knot and this year is no different, as they’re now selling these Team Bride Jumpers. They’re a fantatsic way to all be matching throughout the celebations leading up to the big day.

Team Bride Jumper Primark

Whether you’re getting married yourself, or know someone who is, the jumper comes in a varity of sizes and is £11. Since being found in-store within the last few days, many are looking forward to heading to their local Primark to see if it’s available for them too, this was spotted in the Westwood Cross store.

Typically the most popular time for weddings is once the weather improves and becomes warmer, so we expect to see a lot more of the range being add during the upcoming weeks and months. In the past we have seen Pyjama Sets, Robes, Slippers and accessories, such as Paddle Brushes, Glasses, Badges and even Flip Flops.

Depending on when the special day is, it’s always best to keep popping into store to make sure you don’t miss out.

Don’t forget to also check out other hot products that have recently made their way to Primark over the past month or so, including the Easter Gonk Ornament Range and also the Ladies Shrek Pyjama Top and Bottoms. No doubt there will be even more products that’ll be in demand when added to Primark. We’ll be sure to keep you updated along the way.

Product News

Team Bride Jumper Primark

Primark Now Selling Team Bride Jumpers

Easter Gonk Ornaments

Primark Introduce Easter Gonk Ornaments for 2024

New Dinosaur Range Home Bargains

Home Bargains Add New Dinosaur Range to their shelves

M&S Chinese Meal Deal

M&S Launch NEW £15 Chinese Dine In Meal Deal

M&S Dessert Sauces

M&S Return Quirky Dessert Sauces

Shrek Pyjamas Primark

Primark Land New Ladies Shrek Pyjamas to their Loungewear Range

Reviews You Might Like

OIVO Nintendo Switch OLED Hard Shell Protective Case, Hands-on Review

Hands-On: Anker 737 Power Bank PowerCore 24K Review

Kids Cocomelon Hopscotch with Sprinkler Review

Hands-on: Furreal Friends Snackin Sam The Bronto Dinosaur Review

Shark Compact HEPA Air Purifier Review for HP100UK Model

Little Tikes Play n Scoot Pirate Ship Review, Interactive Toy & Ride-on

© 2004 - 2024 Product-Reviews.neT

PRIVACY About Contact