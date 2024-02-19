Morrisons Introduce Nana Slogan Nutmeg Baby Tops

Product News

As many of you know, Morrisons isn’t just a place to stock up on your weekly groceries as they also have their Nutmeg clothing range. It includes plenty of adorable items for those to dress their little one in with pretty patterns and character designs, but in this case both of these ‘Nana’s Boy’ and ‘My Nana Loves Me’ Slogan Baby Tops have caught an eye of many parents for all of the right reasons.

Morrisons Nana Tops

With Mother’s Day happening in less than a month, they’ll be a lovely item added to your baby boy or baby girls outfit, especially when heading out to see their Nana! Each one comes in a bunch of sizes, as found in the Margate Morrisons store.

Since being found and posted by Money Saver By Dansway, not only has it gathered 100’s of comments, but caused many shoppers to want to head to their local store to see if it’s available for them too.

Of course the size of the store will depend on the amount of Nutmeg clothing there will be, however it’s always worth keeping an eye out for their Easter and Summer ranges as we approach that time of year.

We’ll be sure to keep you updated with any other hot products, but you can also see other recent news posts on clothing, some of which are from Primark. They’ve added Boys Character Swim Shorts for 2024 and also Ladies Shrek Pyjamas, which can also be found within their loungewear section.

