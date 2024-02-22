Tesco Reintroduce £2 Large Easter Eggs for 2024

If you remember from last year, Tesco reduced a huge range of Large Easter Eggs to Only £2 for those who had a Clubcard. It’s a brilliant offer that gives lots of shoppers the chance to stock up for friends and family. With that being said, you’ll be glad to know Tesco have reintroduced this popular offer.

Since returning, there has been lots of talk online about the huge range that’s up for grabs, as you can see from the image above, which was taken in the Tesco Extra store in Broadstairs. Due to being so close to Easter Sunday, we can imagine this will want people to head to their local store to put sweet treats aside for the special occasion.

Includes a variety of chocolate, including Cadbury Creme Egg, Mini Eggs, Twirl, CARAMILK, Mars, Bounty, KitKat, M&M, Buttons and more.

Tesco are one of many retailers bringing back successful deals, for instance 75p Easter Eggs were seen at Morrisons within the last week and ASDA having 4 for £10 on Easter Eggs, which has been running for a good few weeks, but has plenty of stock in stores across the UK.

With just over a month until Easter weekend, we expect to see other price drops happening. We’ll be sure to keep you updated with all of the latest and in demand products regarding Easter, so make sure to keep checking back.