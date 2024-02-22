Tesco Reintroduce £2 Large Easter Eggs for 2024

Product News

If you remember from last year, Tesco reduced a huge range of Large Easter Eggs to Only £2 for those who had a Clubcard. It’s a brilliant offer that gives lots of shoppers the chance to stock up for friends and family. With that being said, you’ll be glad to know Tesco have reintroduced this popular offer.

Tesco Large Easter Eggs

Since returning, there has been lots of talk online about the huge range that’s up for grabs, as you can see from the image above, which was taken in the Tesco Extra store in Broadstairs. Due to being so close to Easter Sunday, we can imagine this will want people to head to their local store to put sweet treats aside for the special occasion.

Includes a variety of chocolate, including Cadbury Creme Egg, Mini Eggs, Twirl, CARAMILK, Mars, Bounty, KitKat, M&M, Buttons and more.

Large Easter Eggs Tesco

Tesco are one of many retailers bringing back successful deals, for instance 75p Easter Eggs were seen at Morrisons within the last week and ASDA having 4 for £10 on Easter Eggs, which has been running for a good few weeks, but has plenty of stock in stores across the UK.

With just over a month until Easter weekend, we expect to see other price drops happening. We’ll be sure to keep you updated with all of the latest and in demand products regarding Easter, so make sure to keep checking back.

Product News

Pop Up Sensory Tent

B&M Add Pop Up Sensory Tent

Morrisons Nana Tops

Morrisons Introduce Nana Slogan Nutmeg Baby Tops

Cockapoo Plant Stand

Home Bargains Add Cockapoo Plant Stand to their Outdoor Range

Morrisons Easter Eggs Offer

Morrisons Bring Back 75p Medium Easter Egg Offer for 2024

Big Pet Event Tesco

Tesco Big Pet Event Now On In-Store

Kids Spider-Man Armchair Dunelm

Dunelm Impress Marvel Fans with Spider-Man Kids Armchair

Reviews You Might Like

OIVO Nintendo Switch OLED Hard Shell Protective Case, Hands-on Review

Hands-On: Anker 737 Power Bank PowerCore 24K Review

Kids Cocomelon Hopscotch with Sprinkler Review

Hands-on: Furreal Friends Snackin Sam The Bronto Dinosaur Review

Shark Compact HEPA Air Purifier Review for HP100UK Model

Little Tikes Play n Scoot Pirate Ship Review, Interactive Toy & Ride-on

© 2004 - 2024 Product-Reviews.neT

PRIVACY About Contact