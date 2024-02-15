Morrisons Bring Back 75p Medium Easter Egg Offer for 2024

Product News

If you remember from last year, Morrisons launched an offer on Medium Easter Eggs, which saw them being reduced from £1.50 down to only 75p and proved to be extremely popular amongst those wanting to stock up ahead of Easter Sunday. The good news is, they’ve bought it back for 2024 and has launched in-store today, Thursday 15 February. Those of you who are unable to make it in person, can find the promotion starting to appear online.

Morrisons Medium Easter Eggs

Fun favourites have been included, such as Cadbury Dairy Milk Buttons, KitKat Chunky, Smarties, Dairy Milk Freddo, White Chocolate Buttons and, one of the most loved, Mini Eggs.

Morrisons Easter Eggs Offer

Stock will of course depend on the size and location of your nearest store, however it’s likely you’ll find them but with an opportunity like this we can’t imagine they’ll be left on the shelves for very long. If it’s anything to go by from last year, we saw Large Easter Eggs being discounted to just £1.99. This happened almost a week after, so make sure to keep an eye out for that too.

We’ve also noticed other deals and individual items on the lead up to Easter with the return of the 4 for £10 on Easter Eggs at ASDA and also Tesco launching New Cadbury Chocolate Orange Mini Eggs, which proved to be extremely popular just over a month ago.

