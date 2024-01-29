ASDA 4 for £10 on Easter Eggs returns for 2024

For some it may seem too early with it just being Christmas, however many shoppers are getting excited about the return of Spring, which means Easter is just around the corner. With that said, ASDA have bought back one of their most popular offers, 4 for £10 on Easter Eggs! Giving the perfect reason to stock up on all your favourite chocolates.

We expect to see this offer in many ASDA stores across the UK, so it’s always worth checking the your local store to see if they’ve managed to stock the shelves with lots of delicious sweet treats for you as well. It’s a really good deal to take advantage of as each Easter Egg works out at a slightly cheaper price of £2.50 each.

If you aren’t able to make it to store, you can also find the 4 for £10 online at ASDA Groceries, convenient if you’re already thinking of doing a home delivery for your weekly food shop.

Although it’s only January, you may want to think about acting slightly quicker than usual, as we’ve seen certain Easter Eggs flying off the shelves, there’s nothing worse than missing out yours or your kids preferred Easter Egg!

There’s so many options to choose from for those who prefer different types of chocolate ranging from Cadbury to Galaxy and even Thorntons.

Other popular sweet treats have been spotted on the lead up to Easter with Tesco adding New Chocolate Orange Mini Eggs that many are going crazy for and Sainsbury’s recently launching New Cadbury Milkshakes.