Sainsbury’s Shoppers Go Crazy for New Cadbury Milkshakes

Sainsbury’s have just launched two New Cadbury Milkshakes, which shoppers are going absolutely crazy for! There’s Milk Chocolate and Salted Caramel flavours to choose from and are currently £1 each. No doubt we’ll see even more sweet treats being added to the shelves over the next year, however these drinks are definitely on everyones mind at the moment.

Each flavour can be found in many stores across the UK, but due to the popularity you may find stock will vary on location. However, for those of you who prefer to get your weekly food shop delivered to your front door, they’re also available online. Cadbury is such a classic when it comes to chocolate, which leaves many excited to give them a try.

Lots are rushing in-store to add these to their fridge, as many have already managed get their hands on them and have been sharing on social media, many saying “just got mine” or are planning to head to their nearest store as soon as possible.

These drinks aren’t the only things that’s trending this year, as other retailers have recently added Cadbury Chocolate Orange Mini Eggs and Flossy The Highland Cow Chocolate Egg to their shelves within the last few weeks. We’ll be sure to keep you updated with any other hot and new food products that have started to appear as the weeks move on.