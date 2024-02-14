Tesco Big Pet Event Now On In-Store

Recently, Tesco have rolled out their much anticipated Big Pet Event, which includes lots of different products for both dogs and cats. It gives the perfect opportunity to stock up on essentials ranging from meals to treats, bowls and even places to store their food. Most items are can be found reduced with Clubcard Price, so you’ll see the discount applied when scanned at the checkout.

As you can see from the image above, there was a huge range spotted within the Extra store in Thanet over the past few days. Stock will of course depend on the size and location of your nearest store, so that’s always something to bear in mind when thinking to head there in person.

Disney fans will be delighted to know there were also Stitch, Minnie Mouse, Captain America and Star Wars themed accessories on offer too! This included Tennis Balls, Leads, Toys and Harnesses.

As the year progresses there will be many hot products and events to look forward too. For now, you’re able to find some other popular items that have made their way to Tesco, including the Harry Potter Cauldron and Disney Pet Bowls and, of course with it being so close to Easter, the recently New Cadbury Chocolate Orange Mini Eggs, which are a high priority on shoppers lists when thinking of sweet treats.