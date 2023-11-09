Tesco launch Harry Potter Cauldron and Disney Pet Bowls

Tesco have launched a range of pet bowls for Christmas, either with a festive theme or perfect as gifts for family pets. From a Harry Potter Cauldron pet bowl to Disney dog and cat bowls in various designs and prints.

Some of those available in-store can be seen below, which were spotted in the Tesco Extra Thanet store this week. Harry Potter fans have a choice from two designs that include a Marauder’s Map Dog Bowl and Cauldron Cat Bowl.

This pet range joins other festive themed products in-store for children, adults and pets. The Harry Potter products have attracted thousands of comments on popular social media channels, with people saying, “We have to get these as a Christmas gift”. Others who love Stitch, or Harry Potter, just have to get them for their “Fur Babies”.

There’s other pet gifts available too! These include dog puzzle games, gift sets, Harry Potter sniff sticks, Grinch Pet Bandana & Bowties and lots more.

Prices start from £5 and go up to £7 for the bowls, dependent on design. There’s also a collection of pet bowls and other gifts available online at Tesco, although it’s worth noting that the stock and availability will vary by store location. Visit your nearest Tesco store for a bigger pet range.