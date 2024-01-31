Primark Land New Ladies Shrek Pyjamas to their Loungewear Range

Primark have done it once again by adding yet more popular items in-store, this time around it’s these New Ladies Shrek Pyjamas. A few weeks ago we saw the Shrek Onesie, which took the internet by storm and has done exactly the same with this loungewear range that’s just landed within the last few days.

Shrek Pyjamas Primark

Love how they feature details of Shrek on the top followed by, one of everyone’s favourite characters, Donkey on the trouser bottoms. Come in various of sizes and are priced at £10 per clothing item or £20 for the complete set, although if you’re thinking of adding them to your pyjama collection, or thinking of a gift, you may want to move slightly faster than usual due to the popularity since being posted on Facebook by Money Saver By Dansway.

From the time of sharing to now, it’s gained almost 1,000 comments with plenty of users making plans to head to their closest store.

We’ll be sure to keep you updated with any other hot products that retailers add to their shelves, but for now you can see other news articles we’ve created on some of the most popular items, such as the Adults Shrek Onesie from Primark, as mentioned a moment ago, and also the New Stitch Travel Mug from Home Bargains.

