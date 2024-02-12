Dunelm Impress Marvel Fans with Spider-Man Kids Armchair

Spider-Man has to be one of the most loved Marvel characters at this moment in time and it seems that anything to do with the classic superhero tends to be popular. Dunelm have surely done that with this Kids Spider-Man Armchair, being spotted over the weekend. It creates a really cool place for your child to sit when watching TV.

As you can see from the image above, it looks fantastic in person and is sure to put a smile on many young Marvel fans faces as they relax. For those wondering, it’s £65 and can also be found online with an option for it to be Delivered or for you to get in person thanks to their Free same-day Click & Collect.

This isn’t the only Spider-Man product Dunelm sell, at the time of posting, there’s a total of 28 other items ranging from bedding to suitcases, bedroom furniture and even curtains.

We’ve also written other new posts on some of the hottest character products that have made a big impression so far in 2024 with Primark selling £2 Stitch Cushions, which is a bargain not to be missed if they’re still available in-store, always worth checking your local store, and also Home Bargains adding Stitch Travel Mugs for those to enjoy whilst on the go. We’ll be sure to keep you updated with any other new and trending products we come across.