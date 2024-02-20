B&M Add Pop Up Sensory Tent

As you know, B&M are known for a variety of products ranging from sweet treats to toys, homeware and, of course, their collections when it comes to special events such as Easter, Halloween and Christmas. With that being said, one of the products proving to be popular over the past few days is this Pop Up Sensory Tent, which has been found £20.

Designed to help create a place where your child can go relax and unwind, especially if they’re having a slightly stressful or anxious day. This was found in the Westwood Cross store, Thanet, but can also be seen in other stores across the UK.

Due to the design, it’s great for moving around parts of your home and can be stored away without any fuss when not in use.

If you’re wanting to find out more, such as the dimensions, you’re currently able to find it online at B&M, which is handy as they also provide you with a store finder!

Other high demand products have been found in different retailers over the past week, including the Nutmeg Nana Slogan Baby Tops from Morrisons for Mother’s Day and Home Bargains recently adding more to their outdoor range and providing dog lovers with a Cockapoo Plant Stand.

No doubt lots of other items will be in demand in the upcoming days and weeks, we’ll be sure to keep you updated as we see them.