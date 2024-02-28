ASDA expand their Bluey clothing range with New Pinafore Dress Outfit

Many of you will already know ASDA George provide lots of popular character clothing, with one of the biggest being Bluey. With that said, they’ve expanded their clothing range with even more outfits, including this New Pinafore Dress. It’s a lovely set for those to put their little fan in once the weather’s become warmer.

Proving to be one of the most in demand items of clothing at the moment for parents and as you can see from the images above, it features a really cute design. For those of you wondering, it’s £14 and comes in sizes ranging from 1 to 7 Years.

This isn’t the only Bluey product that can be found at ASDA George, they have other clothing items, for both boys and girls, pyjama sets for adults, clogs for summer, ride-ons, toys, swimwear and much more.

Don’t forget, plenty of other character clothing is also available, which includes Stitch, Mickey Mouse, Marvel, Peppa Pig and more. As we start to approach summer there’s bound to be other hot items, so we’ll definitely keep you updated as and when we see them.

Other retailers have been added certain clothing items to their shelves as well with the Peter Rabbit Baby Rain Mac being at Tesco F&F and, those looking for gift ideas when it comes to Mother’s Day, Nana Baby Tops are now at Morrisons.