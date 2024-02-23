ALDI Launch New Mini Ice Cream Tubs for Summer

Product News

When it comes to doing your weekly food shop ALDI is definitely up there with other big names. As we edge closer towards the warmer weather, we are surely going to start seeing even more tastier food being put out on the shelves for everyone to enjoy throughout the summer months. With that said, ALDI have launched these New Mini Ice Cream Tubs for £2.99.

ALDI Mini Ice Cream Tubs

As you can see from the image above, they come in a Pack of 4 and include both Cookies & Cream and Crumbly Chocolate flavours. Perfect for storing in the freezer when wanting to cool off during the heat, especially if it’s anything to go by from last year.

Since being found within the Westwood Cross, Thanet, and being posted by Money Saver By Dansway on Facebook, they have caused lots of people to want to head to their local store with users commenting “These are an essential buy next time we do a shop” and “Defo need an ALDI trip”.

As well as their weekly SpecialBuys happening on Thursday and Sundays in-store, it’s always worth keeping an eye on the food section too as around about now is when you’ll start seeing ice creams and other delicious new food becoming available as the weather changes.

Foodies can also find other news posts on sweet treats we managed to come across within the last month or so, for instance Large £2 Easter Eggs at Tesco has returned ahead of Easter and unique M&S Dessert Sauces also making a reappearance for those wanting to add even more sweetness to their afters.

