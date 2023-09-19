Primark launches cosy Disney Stitch Sherpa duvet set for winter

Primark has released a new Disney Stitch Sherpa duvet cover set and it’s come just in-time for the colder months now that summer is coming to an end. It’s perfect to keep you warm and cosy this winter, plus the new set includes the pillowcase and features the much-loved blue alien from Disney’s Lilo & Stitch, along with his friend Angel, in a design that’s ideal for the Christmas period.

Those of you who have owned anything Sherpa before, will know just how warm and cosy this is and ideal for keeping those cold days and nights away. The duvet cover set is made from a soft and fluffy sherpa material, which we spotted a double duvet cover and two matching pillowcases in our local Primark store. We believe it also comes in single, but it’s not clear if other sizes are also available, although this is very possible considering other ranges Primark has launched recently.

You can clearly see the large print of Stitch and Angel, plus in the photos we have taken above and below, you can see just how cosy it looks. The set is ideal for fans of Disney and Lilo & Stitch, as well as anyone else who loves cute and cuddly bedding. The set we spotted was priced at £19 in-store at Primark, but they have started a click and collect service at selected stores via their online site.

Primark is known for its both affordable and popular products that often go viral, especially when they launch collaborations like they have done today (19th September, 2023) with a new range in partnership with Rita Ora. This includes lots of clothing, from knitwear to denim, casual wear to outerwear, shoes and more.

The retailer has a huge range of Disney products, as you may have seen with the expanded collection of Snuddies recently that include more Disney character themes. If you are looking for other duvet covers and bedding sets from Primark, you can always browse their recent and past collections online at the Primark website.