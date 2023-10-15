Home Bargains launch Matching Reindeer Family Pyjamas

There’s something about traditional reindeer prints that families love at Christmas and especially when it comes to plans for getting matching nightwear. Home Bargains know this and have launched new Matching Reindeer Family Pyjamas in a good range of sizes.

Featuring a reindeer face with the slogan, ‘Christmas Crew’, as you can see in the photo below that was taken in the Home Bargains store at Margate, Kent. This set was part of a bigger Christmas clothing range, which also includes festive jumpers and other matching family pyjamas.

Prices start from £6 for the smallest member of your family and then they start to increase, as you go up in sizes. The next size up is priced at £7, then the adults sizes are £11 and £12, as seen in the photo above.

While Home Bargains certainly have you covered this Christmas for matching PJs, they are not the only retailer offering a choice of matching nightwear. We showed you the massive new range that Primark has for 2023, which included a bigger collection of matching family Christmas pyjamas as seen in our earlier Primark post with photos of the whole range.

Those of you looking to get matchy this Christmas, it’s worth visiting your local ASDA George store, Home Bargains, Primark and even B&M, as all these stores have good choice.