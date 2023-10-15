Home Bargains launch Matching Reindeer Family Pyjamas

Product News

There’s something about traditional reindeer prints that families love at Christmas and especially when it comes to plans for getting matching nightwear. Home Bargains know this and have launched new Matching Reindeer Family Pyjamas in a good range of sizes.

Featuring a reindeer face with the slogan, ‘Christmas Crew’, as you can see in the photo below that was taken in the Home Bargains store at Margate, Kent. This set was part of a bigger Christmas clothing range, which also includes festive jumpers and other matching family pyjamas.

Matching Reindeer Family Pyjamas at Home Bargains

Prices start from £6 for the smallest member of your family and then they start to increase, as you go up in sizes. The next size up is priced at £7, then the adults sizes are £11 and £12, as seen in the photo above.

While Home Bargains certainly have you covered this Christmas for matching PJs, they are not the only retailer offering a choice of matching nightwear. We showed you the massive new range that Primark has for 2023, which included a bigger collection of matching family Christmas pyjamas as seen in our earlier Primark post with photos of the whole range.

Those of you looking to get matchy this Christmas, it’s worth visiting your local ASDA George store, Home Bargains, Primark and even B&M, as all these stores have good choice.

Product News

ALDI Toy Event

New ALDI Wooden Toy Event for 2023 Arrives Next Week

New Boo The Bat Pizza from ASDA

New Boo The Bat Pizza at ASDA for Halloween

Iceland New Cathedral City Range

Iceland launch new Cathedral City Range for Christmas

Disney Villain New Mugs at ASDA

ASDA’s New Range of Disney Villain Mugs and Glasses

Black Garlic Mayo

HEINZ Black Garlic Mayo at ALDI for Halloween 2023

Primark New Matching Family Christmas PJs

Primark launches new range of matching family Christmas pyjamas for 2023

Reviews You Might Like

Hands-On: Anker 737 Power Bank PowerCore 24K Review

Kids Cocomelon Hopscotch with Sprinkler Review

Hands-on: Furreal Friends Snackin Sam The Bronto Dinosaur Review

Shark Compact HEPA Air Purifier Review for HP100UK Model

Little Tikes Play n Scoot Pirate Ship Review, Interactive Toy & Ride-on

Jurassic World Hands-on with Real FX Baby Blue Dinosaur from Bargain Max

© 2004 - 2023 Product-Reviews.neT

PRIVACY About Contact