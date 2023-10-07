Primark launches new range of matching family Christmas pyjamas for 2023

Primark has once again launched a new range of matching family Christmas pyjamas for 2023 and the popular retailer is receiving positive responses from shoppers. The new collection of matching family Christmas PJs can be seen in the photo below, which was taken this week in the Westwood Cross store in Kent.

The festive nightwear features a variety of colours and prints, as seen above, and comes in sizes for all the family from children to adults with prices ranging from £5 to £15 (kids being cheaper). They look cosy and perfect for the colder weather on the way, especially if you love to cosy up on Christmas Eve and get some lovely photos on Christmas morning with the family.

The new range includes traditional Christmas trees with an overall green colour and also a red style with lots of festive images. It’s worth noting that there’s also Disney-themed pyjamas and sleepsuits for Christmas again this year, which includes Mickey and Friends sleepsuits for babies. You can see one such outfit below that was spotted in the same store this week.

Primark’s Christmas nightwear range also includes fluffy slippers for men, women and kids with prices starting at only £4, also festive dog outfits for those wanting all the family to take part.

Snuddies are also back for Christmas 2023 with lots of prints available, from traditional to Disney themes. Many of you already know The Snuddie well, which is ideal for keeping warm and cosy on those chilly winter nights, or for getting cosy on the sofa for a Christmas movie.

You are able mix and match the styles to suit your personality, or get everyone in the same design with matching nightwear this year. The outfits above and more are now available in Primark UK stores, although we expect the most popular styles to sellout.