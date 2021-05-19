Top Seller Folding Rattan Lounger From Studio

This Lanai Folding Rattan lounger is revealing to be a top seller at Studio for those looking for a more cushioned lounger to relax on throughout the warmer months.

The lounger has the option of remaining as a rattan effect lounger or to add additional cushioning for extra comfort from the headrest pillow to where your legs will lay.

You’ll have several different options of height, which also include laying completely down for full relaxation.

Our favourite feature of the luxury lounger has to be its ability to completely fold into two, meaning it’s great for water tight storage, while not being an eye sore in any area of your garden.

What’s great about this lounger is that it even features storage for the cushions when not in use, so you don’t have to worry about finding additional external storage for when it’s not in use.

Once available, you’ll be able to find the lounger available at Studio for £149.99. For now, find the entire range of loungers *Online at Studio.

