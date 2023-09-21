Disney fans, rejoice! The Works offers Stitch plush toys with sounds

If you are looking for a large cuddly and cute gift for a little Disney fan, or even adult, then you’ll be happy to hear the popular Disney Stitch Plush with Sounds has made a return to The Works stores. It caused a frenzy on social media quite a few months ago and 3 days ago it returned, but sold out in a couple of hours. Today, the adorable plush toy based on the popular character from the Disney movie Lilo & Stitch, has made a return.

The plush features four different sound effects when you press its foot, which include Stitch laughing, saying “Meega Nala Kweesta!”, “Cowabunga!”, and “Hello, my name is Stitch”. As you can see within the in-person photo above, it’s pretty large when held by an adult and would make the perfect gift this Christmas, especially if you know someone who is crazy about Stitch.

The Works currently have this Giant Disney Stitch Plush Toy with Sounds priced at £30 online at their site, down from £50, although there’s every chance it may sellout again by the time you read the news. It’s perfect for snuggling into this winter.

If you didn’t know already, The Works is one of the leading retailers for lots of products ideal as stocking fillers, birthday gifts and even keeping kids busy during holidays. Their range includes stationery, books, toys, arts and crafts, and lots more for both kids and adults. They have hundreds of stores across the UK.