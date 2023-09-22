The Works launch new advent calendars for 2023

The Works not only has an amazing range of books, toys and stationery, but they also have a huge collection of Christmas crafts and other products. This includes their new collection of advent calendars for 2023 and you can see some of them within the in-person photos below.

As you can see, the new advent calendars feature some of the most popular characters for children. Whether your little one loves Marvel, Disney, or Peppa Pig, there’s the perfect advent calendar for them this year.

In the past the advents from The Works have included Disney themes, Wooden Advents that you can put your own treats in, Hey Duggee, Cocomelon, Pokemon and more.

The new advent calendars for 2023 are in the themes of Bluey, The Gruffalo, Mr. Men Little Miss Storybook Collection, and a number of other themes that have been the topic of discussion amongst friends and family this week on Instagram and Facebook.

They’re available both in-store and online at The Works website, so take a look at our hands-on photos, or see the full range at their site or in-person at your local store. It’s worth noting that stock will vary by location, as such some popular advents will sellout early and others will only be online until nearer December.

Some of these have returned from the previous year and with a little revamp, others are completely new releases and already causes a lot of discussion on social media, which in turn is making some of the Disney advents sell out this early.

See a few more photos of the collection below. The prices range from £10 to £24 and there’s over 20 advents included within the range, which can be seen online at The Works. One of the most popular advents is the Twisted Tales, which you can see another in-person photo below.