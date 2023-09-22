The Works launch new advent calendars for 2023

Product News

The Works not only has an amazing range of books, toys and stationery, but they also have a huge collection of Christmas crafts and other products. This includes their new collection of advent calendars for 2023 and you can see some of them within the in-person photos below.

Peppa Pig New Advent Calendar

As you can see, the new advent calendars feature some of the most popular characters for children. Whether your little one loves Marvel, Disney, or Peppa Pig, there’s the perfect advent calendar for them this year.

The Gruffly Advent Calendar Book Collection

In the past the advents from The Works have included Disney themes, Wooden Advents that you can put your own treats in, Hey Duggee, Cocomelon, Pokemon and more.

The new advent calendars for 2023 are in the themes of Bluey, The Gruffalo, Mr. Men Little Miss Storybook Collection, and a number of other themes that have been the topic of discussion amongst friends and family this week on Instagram and Facebook.

New Bluey Advent Calendar The Works

They’re available both in-store and online at The Works website, so take a look at our hands-on photos, or see the full range at their site or in-person at your local store. It’s worth noting that stock will vary by location, as such some popular advents will sellout early and others will only be online until nearer December.

New Disney Advent Calendar The Works

Some of these have returned from the previous year and with a little revamp, others are completely new releases and already causes a lot of discussion on social media, which in turn is making some of the Disney advents sell out this early.

New Mr Men Little Miss Advent Advent Calendar

See a few more photos of the collection below. The prices range from £10 to £24 and there’s over 20 advents included within the range, which can be seen online at The Works. One of the most popular advents is the Twisted Tales, which you can see another in-person photo below.

Product News

Peppa Pig New Advent Calendar

The Works launch new advent calendars for 2023

Tesco Helps Families with Clothes Clearance

Tesco helps families with huge F&F clothes clearance

Large Christmas GONKS at Home Bargains

Home Bargains Large Christmas Gonks Arrive In-Store

The Works Disney Large Stitch Plush Toy with Sounds

Disney fans, rejoice! The Works offers Stitch plush toys with sounds

Snuggle Season at ASDA George

New Cosy Clothing Range for Kids and Adults at ASDA George

Disney Christmas Range Home Bargains

Home Bargains launches Disney Mickey Christmas Path Lights, Advents and more

Reviews You Might Like

Hands-On: Anker 737 Power Bank PowerCore 24K Review

Kids Cocomelon Hopscotch with Sprinkler Review

Hands-on: Furreal Friends Snackin Sam The Bronto Dinosaur Review

Shark Compact HEPA Air Purifier Review for HP100UK Model

Little Tikes Play n Scoot Pirate Ship Review, Interactive Toy & Ride-on

Jurassic World Hands-on with Real FX Baby Blue Dinosaur from Bargain Max

© 2004 - 2023 Product-Reviews.neT

PRIVACY About Contact