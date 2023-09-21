Tesco helps families with huge F&F clothes clearance

Product News

Tesco shoppers can now enjoy some huge savings on kids F&F clothes at a time when it’s needed most. We spotted the huge clearance in the Extra Broadstairs store this week, as you can see in the photos taken here, there’s lots of choice and plenty of coats up to 70% OFF to keep children warm this winter, but at a much lower price. The supermarket is holding these clothing clearance sales across its stores, although the best stock is expected in larger Extra and superstores. The sale includes lots of outdoor clothing, footwear, nightwear and more.

Tesco Extra Clothes Clearance

This is one of the larger clearances, as normally you would save up to half price on Tesco F&F clothing, so this sale has up to 70% off as you can see in the photo below. The huge signs displaying the promotion can be found from the moment you enter a store, or within the clothes department.

Tesco Helps Families with Clothes Clearance

While the F&F clothing range being reduced includes some ladies and mens, we wanted to show you all the kids items available, as we know it’s children that seem to go through clothes that much faster than us adults. The variety of styles for baby, toddler and older kids is impressive and only available in-store. The sale is a good opportunity to not only update your little ones wardrobe for the autumn season, but also to save money at a time when everything else seems to be increasing in price.

Tesco Girls Clothes

This is one of the more rare promotions that don’t require a Tesco Clubcard, which is good for those who don’t have one. We spotted cosy jumpers, jackets, dresses, lots of tops for both girls and boys, and more at discounted prices.

Tesco Character Clothing

As you can see above and below, there’s plenty of character clothing for children that have a favourite like dinosaurs, Disney, Marvel, Batman, and others. There’s also plenty of non-character clothes for those who prefer a more plain look, but also warm and cosy, like the lovely coats and jackets we spotted.

Tesco Kids Clothes

You can find your nearest Tesco store that stocks F&F clothing online at their website, thanks to their store locator tool. You can also follow the official F&F channels on Instagram, or Facebook channels like Money Saver by Dansway and Baby Deals UK to see all the sales and photos from in-store once live.

Tesco Helps Families with Clothes Clearance

