Tefal are known for having a great collection of pan sets for all types of hobs, which continue to be popular for many, so we thought we would get our hands on the Tefal Premium quality 5 piece comfort Max pan set.

This 5 piece set includes the following;

x 1 16 cm Saucepan with lid

x 1 20 cm Frying Pan

x 1 24 cm frying pan

x 1 18 cm Saucepan

x 1 14 cm Milk pan

The pan set has a number of great features, which is impressive. From being compatible on all hobs including induction, dishwasher safe for up to an hour at 180 degrees and internal measuring marks on the interior of the saucepans. To Thermospot technology for the frying pans included within the set. This means you’ll know exactly when your pan is ready to start cooking from the red dot heat indicator. Plus the entire range even has stay cool handles with a comfortable grip.

However with everything, there Is of course some down falls. Some that we have discovered since using the pans is that some food may stick occasionally to the non stick interior, however this does easily come off from scrubbing. We have also seen other users of these pans mention a discolouring of the interior, however we are yet to discover this.

Over all the Pan set is great value for such good quality, from its lightweight design to thermospot technology. You’ll be able to find it available as a set or as individual pans *Online at Amazon.

