Teddy Fleece Hooded Blanket Frenzy Returns to M&S

This time of year shoppers love to get cosy and comfortable when at home, especially when the temperature drops outside. M&S know this and their Teddy Fleece Hooded Blanket has made a return for 2023 in both kids and adults sizes, which would make a lovely Christmas gift, or to keep you warm this winter.

It has been praised by shoppers who love to shop at Marks and Spencer, pointing out the quality of the Teddy Fleece Hooded Blankets and also how soft they feel. It’s pretty much an oversized style blanket that also features a hood, as well as armholes and a kangaroo pocket. Perfect for when you just want to relax around your home, or if you’re not going out on a weekend.

They’re made from teddy fleece and come in multiple colours, which are already going viral on social media and selling fast on the M&S website, as you can see in the screenshot above. If you feel the cold, this is exactly what you need.

The M&S Teddy Fleece Hooded Blanket is priced at £25 for adults at the time of posting, although they’re a little cheaper for kids. They’re available still on their website, but also in selected M&S stores across the UK.

Feedback has been positive so far and seen people going to social media and saying, “Once you got it on, you won’t want to take it off”. Also, “It’s so cosy and warm, the best thing I’ve ever bought”.

Other retailers like Matalan, Primark, Sainsbury’s Tu and ASDA also sell their own version of hooded blankets and they have been equally as popular. Prices range from store-to-store, so it’s worth shopping around if you prefer to get a good deal, also there’s 25% off at Tu Clothing in Sainsbury’s right now and other offers at select retailers. Styles vary as well, especially if you are after a certain print and a design for Christmas, or Halloween.