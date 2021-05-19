This SONOFF Wifi Touch Wall Light Switch from Amazon is great for pairing with Google Home assistant and Amazon Alexa, to give your home even more great smart home features.

The switch features a flush white design, which looks stylish on any wall of your home. It has a number of great features, including app smart control, as well as a loop timer, countdown or for single use to support movement around your home.

It is currently available for a great price of £14.86 at the time of publication, however Amazon prices are known to change, *online at Amazon.

