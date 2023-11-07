shopDisney surprises with Toy Tuesday sale for 48 Hours

If you’re looking for the latest shopDisney products that could be on wish lists this Christmas, now could be the time thanks to the Disney shop revealing their annual Toy Tuesday sale that only lasts for 48 Hours.

There’s over 700 magical deals on Disney toys, clothing and lots of accessories, which lasts for two days each year right before Black Friday. The shopDisney Toy Tuesday event runs from Tuesday 7th to Wednesday 8th of November, 2023, which allows shoppers to make savings of 25% off selected items when using the code TOYTUESDAY in the basket.

It’s the perfect time to get gifts, whether it’s for adults that love Disney, or toys for children at Christmas. There’s fancy dress, Frozen 2 castles, plush and mug sets that are great stocking fillers, and even a massive plush Stitch as seen in the photo above.

The shopDisney Toy Tuesday sale includes some of the best products from their range with items from Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars. It won’t be on everything, instead you have to choose from a selection of just over 700 items with LEGO, action figures, dolls, play sets, games, and more.

You can also shop by age range, character or franchise to find the ideal gift for any Disney fan. Below are a few highlights from the sale:

Spider-Man Web-Shooters: This is a cool toy that lets you pretend to be Spider-Man and shoot webs from your wrists.

Stitch Festive Medium Plush: This is a Christmas plush toy features Stitch dressed in a festive suit, which is extremely soft and cuddly and makes a lovely gift for the holidays.

Set of 12 Disney Store Disney Princess Dolls: Little ones will love playing happily ever after with this set of Princess dolls that include Mulan, Aurora, Pocahontas, Ariel, Moana, Belle, Snow White, Tinker Bell, Tiana, Cinderella and more.

Selected Medium and Large Soft Toys are also reduced and can stack with the TOYTUESDAY code for an extra 25% off over the two days.

These are just a few examples of the items you’ll find, although you can browse the full selection online at the shopDisney Toy Tuesday page. It’s good to remember that the offer is only valid until 11:59pm on Wednesday, 8th of November 2023.