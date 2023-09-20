Rita Ora’s New Clothes Collection In Person at Primark

Product News

Rita Ora is known globally as a superstar and style icon, so hearing about a new clothes collection at Primark, lots of her fans and Primark shoppers welcomed the news. The new fashion collaboration has followed other well-known celebrities, although this collection reflects Rita Ora’s personal style and vision. Named Rita Ora x Primark, it will be available in over 400 Primark stores and we spotted it on launch day in Kent, a UK store.

Rita Ora Smart Clothes Primark

The collection consists of well over 100 pieces that feature many styles and types of clothing, from knitwear to denim and tailored clothes to casualwear, outerwear, and also lovely accessories like bags, shoes and boots. The sizes range from XXS to XXL and her collection has been designed around her vision and unique style, offering customers something to wear both day and night.

Rita Ora Jumper Primark

You’ll notice in the photos we have taken on this page, from in-store at Westwood Cross in Thanet, that the collection features a few themes. These include Fade To Grey, Soft Pavements and Urban Wilderness.

Rita Ora Jacket Primark

The variety of fabrics and textures within these styles create a strong mix and match collection, which makes it easy to transition from day to night, of course this will depend on the styling.

Rita Ora Boots and Bag Primark

We love the Urban Wilderness theme, which has a cosy casual look with vintage washed denims, cosy outerwear, brushed checks and chunky knits that create a carefree layered look. Also, Soft Pavements gives you great weekend vibes with warm neutrals and mixing different textures, but with styling of rich chocolates and accents of dusty pinks. This collection really does have something for everyone.

Rita Ora Boots Primark

When we were in-store yesterday taking an in-person look, the conversations around us in regard to the new Rita Ora clothing collection were extremely positive. Lots of ladies we picking up the different styles and popping them in their basket, so demand from what we saw seems to be starting strong on day one.

Rita Ora Jeans Primark

The collection has plenty of casualwear items, as you can see in these photos, you have the choice from hoodies to t-shirts. Perfect for those lazy and more relaxed days this winter.

Rita Ora Clothing Primark

Rita Ora has been involved in every stage of this collections development, from its design to making of the collection. it has also been key for her to see everything made in a sustainable and an environmentally friendly way.

Rita Ora Bag Primark

Rita Ora has said she loves Primark for its quality and affordability and wanted to create a collection that was versatile for everyone. The Rita Ora x Primark collection is available right now in-store, take a look at our in-person photos of this page, or visit your nearest store. Prices start from £3 and you can see more of the collection online at Primark.

See more photos from the Rita Ora X Primark Collection Below:

Rita Ora Coat Primark
Rita Ora Clothes Primark
Rita Ora Jacket Primark
Rita Ora Bottoms Primark
Rita Ora Clothes Primark
Rita Ora Coat Primark
Rita Ora Clothes Primark
Rita Ora Jacket Primark
Rita Ora Cosy Clothes Primark

Product News

Peppa Pig New Advent Calendar

The Works launch new advent calendars for 2023

Tesco Helps Families with Clothes Clearance

Tesco helps families with huge F&F clothes clearance

Large Christmas GONKS at Home Bargains

Home Bargains Large Christmas Gonks Arrive In-Store

The Works Disney Large Stitch Plush Toy with Sounds

Disney fans, rejoice! The Works offers Stitch plush toys with sounds

Snuggle Season at ASDA George

New Cosy Clothing Range for Kids and Adults at ASDA George

Disney Christmas Range Home Bargains

Home Bargains launches Disney Mickey Christmas Path Lights, Advents and more

Reviews You Might Like

Hands-On: Anker 737 Power Bank PowerCore 24K Review

Kids Cocomelon Hopscotch with Sprinkler Review

Hands-on: Furreal Friends Snackin Sam The Bronto Dinosaur Review

Shark Compact HEPA Air Purifier Review for HP100UK Model

Little Tikes Play n Scoot Pirate Ship Review, Interactive Toy & Ride-on

Jurassic World Hands-on with Real FX Baby Blue Dinosaur from Bargain Max

© 2004 - 2023 Product-Reviews.neT

PRIVACY About Contact