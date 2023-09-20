Rita Ora’s New Clothes Collection In Person at Primark

Rita Ora is known globally as a superstar and style icon, so hearing about a new clothes collection at Primark, lots of her fans and Primark shoppers welcomed the news. The new fashion collaboration has followed other well-known celebrities, although this collection reflects Rita Ora’s personal style and vision. Named Rita Ora x Primark, it will be available in over 400 Primark stores and we spotted it on launch day in Kent, a UK store.

The collection consists of well over 100 pieces that feature many styles and types of clothing, from knitwear to denim and tailored clothes to casualwear, outerwear, and also lovely accessories like bags, shoes and boots. The sizes range from XXS to XXL and her collection has been designed around her vision and unique style, offering customers something to wear both day and night.

You’ll notice in the photos we have taken on this page, from in-store at Westwood Cross in Thanet, that the collection features a few themes. These include Fade To Grey, Soft Pavements and Urban Wilderness.

The variety of fabrics and textures within these styles create a strong mix and match collection, which makes it easy to transition from day to night, of course this will depend on the styling.

We love the Urban Wilderness theme, which has a cosy casual look with vintage washed denims, cosy outerwear, brushed checks and chunky knits that create a carefree layered look. Also, Soft Pavements gives you great weekend vibes with warm neutrals and mixing different textures, but with styling of rich chocolates and accents of dusty pinks. This collection really does have something for everyone.

When we were in-store yesterday taking an in-person look, the conversations around us in regard to the new Rita Ora clothing collection were extremely positive. Lots of ladies we picking up the different styles and popping them in their basket, so demand from what we saw seems to be starting strong on day one.

The collection has plenty of casualwear items, as you can see in these photos, you have the choice from hoodies to t-shirts. Perfect for those lazy and more relaxed days this winter.

Rita Ora has been involved in every stage of this collections development, from its design to making of the collection. it has also been key for her to see everything made in a sustainable and an environmentally friendly way.

Rita Ora has said she loves Primark for its quality and affordability and wanted to create a collection that was versatile for everyone. The Rita Ora x Primark collection is available right now in-store, take a look at our in-person photos of this page, or visit your nearest store. Prices start from £3 and you can see more of the collection online at Primark.

See more photos from the Rita Ora X Primark Collection Below: