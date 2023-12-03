Primark launches New Disney Stitch Wrapping Paper for Christmas

If you‘re looking for a way to make your Christmas gifts extra special this year, especially for a Disney Stitch fan, you’ll want to check out Primark’s new Disney Stitch wrapping paper. The retailer has launched a range of Disney wrapping paper that also features the adorable blue alien from Disney’s Lilo & Stitch. It includes various prints of Stitch with the slogan, ‘Day Dreamer’ and other cute shapes and text.

The Disney Stitch wrapping paper is available in 5m sizes and is priced at £2. You can also get other festive Disney Stitch decorations and gifts, which are new for 2023.

Primark has been known for its affordable and cool products, which often go viral with lots of comments and debate on social channels, especially when it comes to Disney products. The retailer has previously released Disney-themed clothing, homeware, festive gifts and more, which have featured Stitch and other Disney characters from Toy Story, Mickey Mouse, Wish, Snow White and more. The Disney Stitch wrapping paper is the latest addition to Primark’s Christmas Disney collection, and it’s already been popular with shoppers this season.

So, if you have a Stitch fan to wrap presents for, why not give the Disney Stitch wrapping paper a try. It’s cute, perfect for Disney fans and also affordable and made from recycled paper.