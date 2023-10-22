Primark Launch New Spider-Man, Stitch & Dogs Gift Wrap

Primark New InProduct News

Primark has launched new Spider-Man gift wrap along with a completely new collection of wrapping paper for 2023, which is also eco-friendly. Including Disney Stitch, Christmas themed dogs and more to give you more choice to wrap your gifts this year.

Spider-Man Gift Wrap Primark

There’s some amazing designs that are perfect for those who like to wrap in different paper each year and if you know fans of Spider-Man, then they will love the print seen above, which we spotted in the Westwood Cross Primark store this week. You’ll save money with the affordable prices and it’s good for the environment too, as they are recycled wrapping paper.

New Disney Stitch Wrapping Paper at Primark

If you know a Disney Stitch fan, then the print above will be perfect! It features pink hearts and different designs of Stitch. Once again, it’s made from recycled paper and you can rest assured that it’s good for the planet as well.

Christmas Dogs Wrapping Paper Primark

Dog and pet lovers will like the themed wrapping paper above, which features lots of different dogs and is the only gift wrap for anyone who has pets, loves them, or even for wrapping something for your own dog in the family.

Whether you’re looking for some traditional gift wrap, or something more modern and fun, you’ll find it within the new range now available in Primark stores. From snowflakes to Christmas trees, Disney and Harry Potter prints, Marvel, Paw Patrol and more. You’ll see some of the designs at the Primark website, although head to store to see the whole collection along with a variety of ribbons, bows, and gift wrap sets.

Product News

