New Call Of Duty Gaming Beanbag And Footstool Arrived At Matalan

Matalan are continually launching some great new home items, including some beanbags. Those of you who are huge fans of Call Of Duty are sure to absolutely love this gaming beanbag and matching footstool, which has just arrived at Matalan.





We managed to get a closer look at the New Call Of Duty design, which features a great black design with print on the top of the seat and circle logos. Plus there’s even a side pocket for snacks, a drink or even your mobile phone, while gaming, which is very handy.







The beanbag seat and footstool both will provide maximum comfort with its firm and sturdy design for hours of gaming.





If you’re wanting to treat yourself or a fellow gamer, then they can be found available *Online Matalan.

*Identifying Monetised Links - outgoing links that we monetise are marked with an '*' symbol.