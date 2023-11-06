New Starbucks 2023 Christmas Menu Now Available

Starbucks have launched their new Christmas range for 2023 and it includes some tasty food and drinks. If you get excited over the festive season and love Starbucks, then this menu is for you. We spotted the range while at a Centre Parcs, as you can see in the photo below, which showcases some of the favourites.

Including drink favourites like the Toffee Nut Latte, Caramel Waffle Latte, Classic and White Hot Chocolate to the NEW Hazelnut Crunch Hot Chocolate. The festive food range is also available and includes the likes of Festive Feast Panini, Brie and Cranberry Focaccia and more.

There’s a very cool collection of Christmas themed non food/drink products too! These include coffee flasks, festive 3D mugs and tumblers. They aren’t the cheapest, but if you love collecting the Christmas Starbucks drinkware, you’ll love these.

Now available in Starbucks stores across the UK, while stocks last.