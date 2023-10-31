New Marshall Snuddie & Paw Patrol Soft Toy Set at Primark

Just in time for the cosy season and as a lovely gift for Paw Patrol fans, Primark have launched a new Marshall Snuddie and Soft Toy set in-store. This joins a huge range of Snuddies for kids and adults, which aim to keep everyone cosy and warm this winter and over the Christmas period.

We spotted the Marshall Snuddie in-store this week at Primark in Thanet, Kent, although it’s available across the UK. You can check stock by phoning your local store, or visiting their online site.

The Snuddie is similar to other throw over cosy outfits at other retailers. They have a hood in most cases and are extremely cosy to keep you warm, also featuring pockets to keep hands toasty too!

This Marshall Snuddle is priced at £18 and thanks to the little toy that comes included, it will make the perfect gift for Christmas 2023, especially if you know a little Paw Patrol fan. See everything NEW In at Primark within our news section for this retailer.

