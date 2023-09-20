Home Bargains launches Disney Mickey Christmas Path Lights, Advents and more

Home Bargains gets into the festive spirit earlier this year by launching a new range of Disney Christmas decorations and homeware. From Mickey Mouse Christmas path lights to a Mickey-themed sweet jar, Minnie and Mickey wooden advent calendars, tree toppers, string lights and more. The discount retailer has a nice collection of Disney Mickey, Minnie and Friends to get you excited about Christmas early.

The Mickey and Minnie path lights are only £9.99 and on one popular Facebook page, Money Saver by Dansway, received over 2,500 comments with fans tagging family and friends, saying they need them this year. When product ranges like this start to go viral, you may find them harder to locate in stores as the popularity builds, even if we are a few months away from Christmas Day.

The tree toppers, Disney-themed baubles and String Lights are all just £4.99 each. Showing once again, that Home Bargains is living up to their name, as a discount retailer helping making Christmas that bit cheaper.

The Disney Christmas range seen on this page has been spotted by shoppers in a number of Home Bargains stores across the UK, including the store located in Margate, Kent. Most social posts have been receiving hundreds, if not thousands, of likes and comments from excited fans.

The wooden advent calendar’s above are in a Pink Minnie Mouse, or Red, Green and Black Mickey theme. Perfect to fill with your own treats this Christmas, which doesn’t have to be sweets.

It’s not all about Christmas decorations, as Home Bargains also sells a Disney-themed homeware range with the likes of the Sweet Jar seen above. If you love to give your kitchen the Christmas vibe over the festive period, products like this can certainly help. Once again, this was only £4.99. You’ll also find Disney doormats and runners, dinnerware and more.

If you are looking for some Disney fun for all the family, or even just for yourself, then it’s worth a trip to Home Bargains this Christmas. These new product launches show us once again, Disney isn’t just for kids, adults can get fully involved too!