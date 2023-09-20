New Cosy Clothing Range for Kids and Adults at ASDA George

The ASDA George clothing department gets regular updates to its ranges both in-store and online, especially when we move into a new season. This week, we visited one George department in ASDA to see their latest range of cosy and snuggle clothing for both kids and adults. The range features stylish and comfortable items, which are perfect for the colder months getting much closer.

The cosy clothing range that we spotted includes knitwear, loungewear, cute little coats for baby and toddler, pyjamas for kids and adults, coats and accessories. There’s even a zip-up dressing gown, which will either be extremely cosy this winter, or get you way too hot! This will depend on how cosy you like to get, although it’s perfect for anyone who feels the cold easy.

The cosy clothing range is part of a massive winter collection, which as you can see in these photos, is available in-store, but you’ll also find most items within their winter shop online at ASDA George. You can also benefit from their free click and collect service and free returns to store, plus it’s good to remember to use and build the ASDA George Rewards points.

You cannot beat seeing these cosy clothing ranges in person, as online images can sometimes not show items in their true light and just how cosy they really are. We took a few photos of our favourites within the collection, which you can see above and below on this page.

ASDA George is known for its affordable and quality clothing, which cater to many different tastes and needs of their customers. Whether you need a really cosy Borg jacket for a baby, a cosy jumper and dressing gown for yourself, or snug pyjama set for your child, you’ll find it within this collection at ASDA George.

See some more photos below, visit your local store or browse the winter shop online to see everything new-in.