Mealtime Magic Mia, Interactive Feeding Baby Doll Toy With Over 70 Sounds

Doll toys continue to reveal to be extremely popular for little ones year upon year and recently these in particular are for interactive feeding baby doll toys. This fantastic Mealtime Magic Mia edition features over 70 sounds, which has to be the best design we have seen recently.





As seen in the images above, the set includes the doll, instructions, a bottle, light up spoon with sensor and light up food palette.





The doll itself features such an adorable design with pink dress and headband, which is sure to be popular with young doll fans. Some of the features include interactive food eating, being burped, bounced for giggles or even rocked to sleep. You’ll be able to hear over 70 phrases and sounds from the doll, which is sure to provide plenty of fun.







Each colour features a different flavour of food for the baby to enjoy and you’ll see a reaction if the baby enjoys the flavour or not. They’ll either say ‘umm yummy’ or ‘yuck’ and this will differ from each flavour, from blueberry to banana and more with Over 50 different foods.







Overall, the Mealtime Mia doll has so many fantastic features to create hours of interaction fun for little ones. It can be found available online at *Amazon.

