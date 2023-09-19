Matalan Launches Spook-tacular Halloween Range for 2023

Matalan always stocks on trend clothing and homeware, so seeing their latest Halloween range for 2023, we know it’s going to be popular with parents. They’ve launched a collection of new kids fancy dress, kids dinnerware and bedding for all the family. Matalan aims to help you celebrate the spooky season in style with decorations, homeware and clothing.

You can see some of the kids costumes and outfits from within the new Halloween range below, both of those in this photo are a multicoloured boys and girls Day Of The Dead Fancy Dress Costume that come in sizes 12 months up to 11 years old.

Matalan’s Halloween collection is pretty big, over 120 products in all, and it includes themes from Ghostbusters to Jack Skellington. For your home, they offer a range of decorations for both indoor and outdoor use. You’ll find Halloween inflatables and lights to projectors, ornaments, cushions for your living room and bedroom, cosy blankets and plenty more. The decorations include everything you’d expect, from pumpkins to ghosts and witches, spiders, skeletons, and many more creepy creatures to help create that Halloween atmosphere. Prices range a lot online, from just £4 all the way up to £130 for the largest decorations.

There’s 15 duvet cover sets in all for Halloween, a couple of styles you can see in the photo above, which we spotted in-store at Matalan Broadstairs in Kent. Other styles range from a Halloween Gnome Duvet Covers to Dancing Skeletons, Skulls, Day of the Dead and to traditional flying witches.

You can browse all the new Halloween range at Matalan online, or by visiting your local store with most locations having their spooky collection available to pickup. It’s also worth noting that the retailer offers free delivery on orders over £49.99 and a free click and collect service from your nearest store, when you spend over £19.99.