LG CineBeam PH450UG UST Projector Compact And Great Quality

This LG CineBeam PH450UG UST Projector features such a great compact design, which can simply be placed on your furniture in-front of a wall and play at great quality.

As seen in the image above, not only does the projector come with a wire to function as a plugged in projector, but also as a wireless design, with a build in battery up to 2.5 hours. Which is ideal for creating your very own home cinema in the garden.

Not only does the design of the projector feature such a slick and modern casing, which looks much more appealing to the eye than other larger projectors, but it also features a fantastic quality of screen and size at such a close distance, as you can see in the below image.

The remote has all of your regular features for playing games or movies, however you can even wirelessly screen share with tablets, PCs or tablets. Plus you can also do the same sharing with bluetooth sound compatibility.

You can even advance your tv experience with the 3D function. This allows you to simply link your own 3D glasses and enjoy with no extra charges for the luxury function, which is sure to be popular on movie nights or even for some games.











Overall, from all the projectors we have used and seen, this LG CineBeam design has to be one of our favourites with such great capabilities in a compact and stylish style, that doesn’t have to be an eyesore in your home.

If you’re looking to purchase the projector, you can find it available *Online at Amazon.

